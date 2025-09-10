Cabinet of Ministers reports on gradual transition to electric vehicles

As part of Kyrgyzstan’s program to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, a gradual transition to electric vehicles is planned, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev said on Birinchi Radio.

He noted that an abrupt abandonment of gasoline-powered vehicles would be impractical, as not all citizens can afford it. The government’s task, therefore, is to create conditions for a gradual shift to alternative modes of transport.

According to Amangeldiev, charging stations are being built, the permitting process for their installation has been simplified, and preferential loans are being offered. In addition, electric vehicles are exempt from customs duties and VAT upon import.

The annual quota for duty-free imports of electric cars is 5,000 units. While in the early years around 1,000 were imported, in 2023 the figure exceeded 4,500, and last year it reached nearly 5,000.