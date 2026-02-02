16:45
Electric vehicles account for only 0.8 percent of all vehicles in Kyrgyzstan

Electric vehicles account for only 0.8 percent of all vehicles in Kyrgyzstan. Meder Mashiev, Minister of Natural Resources, stated at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection of Parliament, while discussing smog issues.

According to him, there are almost 1,909,961 vehicles in the country.

«Compared to 2024, the number of vehicles grew by 13 percent, which is also concerning. Of these, 972,000 are gasoline-powered, 339,000 are diesel-powered, 56,900 are gas-powered and gasoline-powered, and 37,000 are hybrids. Of these, only 0.8 percent, or 15,200, are electric vehicles,» Meder Mashiev added.

He noted that exhaust gases are one of the main causes of smog.

«Work is currently underway to transition to environmentally friendly transport. Bishkek has received 1,447 gas-powered eco-buses, 120 electric buses, and 12-meter eco-buses. Each eco-bus replaces four diesel vehicles and reduces diesel fuel consumption by 100 tons per day. Furthermore, there are already over 100 electric charging stations in the city. And over 2,000 applications for new electric charging stations are currently being processed,» the minister said.
