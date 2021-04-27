Attempt to hand over 8 kg of hashish to prisoners suppressed

Employees of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan suppressed a drug supply channel for prisoners. Press service of the ministry reported.

«On April 23, officers of the State Service on Drug Control stopped a BMW car on Zhamgyrchinov Street in Bishkek. Briquettes with a dark green substance with a specific smell of wild hemp were found and seized, at least 30 pieces in total. According to the conclusion of the forensic chemical examination, the discovered and seized substance is hashish weighing 8 kilograms 262 grams,» the press service informed.

According to preliminary information, the drugs belong to a 37-year-old driver who intended to sell them to convicts in one of the prison colonies.