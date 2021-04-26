Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors

«Kyrgyzstan needs access to the ports of the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at opening of the 77th session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), which is held via video link.

According to him, there is a very important task now — to work out solutions to strengthen economic cooperation in the region during the pandemic based on the principle «building back better.» The COVID-19 pandemic has caused serious problems in international trade around the world, including in the Asia-Pacific region. This has jeopardized further full implementation of the sustainable development goals.

Most developing countries have lost a significant part of their income.

They are forced to direct the resources they have to elimination of the consequences of the pandemic. Last year, during the political forum on sustainable development, Kyrgyzstan presented its first national voluntary outlook on achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the president, the report was drawn up taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on the achievement of the set goals. It also reflects areas where the country needs international support.

He reminded that Kyrgyzstan is a developing mountainous, landlocked country. This greatly complicates the ability to conduct foreign trade. Therefore, the republic welcomes the support of ESCAP through the UN special program for the economies of Central Asia.

«Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting foreign investors to the country. We are actively working to improve investment and trade policies. Our main goal is to create favorable conditions for doing business, to ensure protection of the rights of entrepreneurs and investors. Amid the pandemic, we need not to create obstacles and new barriers, but to cooperate as much as possible in order to develop trade and improve the living standards of the population,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.