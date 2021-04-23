18:25
Mother of four children commits suicide in Kara-Suu district

Mother of four children committed suicide in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

The woman was found dead the day before in the garage of her house.

«The reasons for the suicide are unknown. The woman hanged herself. Relatives of the deceased refused to conduct a forensic examination. They told that they had no complaints against anyone. The woman was 32 years old, she had three sons and one daughter,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.
