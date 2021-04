The head of the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov became a foreign member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. A journalist Mirbek Moldakunov from Moscow reported.

According to him, the surgeon was handed a certicate the day before.

«For 40 years, Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov has performed more than 34,000 surgeries. There are many unique ones among them,» the journalist wrote.