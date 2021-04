The 93-year-old surgeon academician Mambet Mamakeev became the first person in Kyrgyzstan who get the first dose of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus infection.

Answering the question how he was feeling, the academician answered “excellent”.

The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev was present during the procedure.

The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Bishkek the day before. The delivery was carried out within the framework of the agreements reached during the visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Moscow on February 24-25, 2021.