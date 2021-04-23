Customs officers seize almost 100 kilograms of drugs since beginning of 2021

Employees of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, together with law enforcement officers, have revealed 30 facts of drug-related crimes since the beginning of the year. Press service of the State Customs Service reported.

«About 48 kilograms 304 grams of marijuana, 45 kilograms 833 grams of hashish, 2.9 grams of opium and 450 grams of psychotropic substances were withdrawn from the illegal turnover,» the state service said.

This is 11 facts more than for the same period in 2020. All the collected materials were registered and handed over to investigators.