12:15
USD 84.80
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.11
English

Customs officers seize almost 100 kilograms of drugs since beginning of 2021

Employees of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, together with law enforcement officers, have revealed 30 facts of drug-related crimes since the beginning of the year. Press service of the State Customs Service reported.

«About 48 kilograms 304 grams of marijuana, 45 kilograms 833 grams of hashish, 2.9 grams of opium and 450 grams of psychotropic substances were withdrawn from the illegal turnover,» the state service said.

This is 11 facts more than for the same period in 2020. All the collected materials were registered and handed over to investigators.
link: https://24.kg/english/191274/
views: 49
Print
Related
Laboratory for manufacture of synthetic drugs discovered in Kyrgyzstan
Supply of drugs prevented in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Drug trafficking channel liquidated in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Russian citizen arrested in Bishkek for sale of drugs on Telegram
Police seize over 6 kilograms of drugs in Jalal-Abad region
Over 7 kilograms of drugs seized in Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions for 3 days
Russia to allocate $ 5.2 million to Kyrgyzstan to combat drug trafficking
Police destroy more than 50 kilograms of drugs in Bishkek
Over 2 kilograms of drugs confiscated from resident of Toktogul district
New head of State Service on Drug Control Ulanbek Sultanov introduced to staff
Popular
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister
Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained
23 April, Friday
12:05
Customs officers seize almost 100 kilograms of drugs since beginning of 2021 Customs officers seize almost 100 kilograms of drugs si...
11:53
Uzgen residents announce indefinite rally in defense of Kempir-Abad reservoir
11:32
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 144.4 million people globally
11:13
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:09
3,015 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 386 - in serious condition