Free Legal Aid Center opened in Bishkek

The Center for Free Legal Aid of the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan was opened in Bishkek with support from United Nations Development Programme. The organization reported.

The center is located at the following address: 381 Zhibek Zholu Avenue — 152 Ibraimov Street (1st floor).

The main objective of such centers are to provide free legal aid, legal education, legal information, increase the level of legal protection of vulnerable population groups, provide access to justice, assist realization of rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of citizens, ensure the right of certain categories of citizens to state-guaranteed legal aid.

Free legal aid is provided in the form of consultation providing legal advice and information on legal issues, as well as assistance in drafting legal documents.

Between 2016 and 2021, with the support of UNDP, 16 Free Legal Aid Centers have been opened across the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/191218/
views: 109
