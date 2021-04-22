Six parties hold rally demanding to cancel election results in Osh city

Representatives of six parties — Uluttar Birimdigi, Ishenim, Respublika, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Uluu Zhurt and Bir Bol hold a rally in Osh city. They demand to cancel election results.

According to them, the voting was held with gross violations and bribery of voters.

«We demand to annul the results of the past elections to Osh City Council and schedule repeat election. Re-examine all photos and video evidence of bribery of voters, disband the TEC staff of the southern capital and punish those responsible for negligence in holding the elections. We will hold protests until we are heard,» representatives of the political organizations appeal to the authorities.

The protesters also consider it wrong that the son of the chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, Tai-Muras, ran for deputy of Jalal-Abad City Council.

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party won the absolute majority of votes in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan — 47.99 percent.