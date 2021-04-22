Heads of Epidemiological Surveillance Department, Oncology Center appointed

New heads of the National Centers of Oncology and Hematology, Phthisiology and the Department of Disease Prevention and Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance have been appointed. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Related news Ex-Deputy Health Minister becomes head of Phthisiology Center

The head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev introduced the appointed directors to the teams today.

«According to the order of the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov, Baktygul Sultangazieva was appointed a Director of the National Center of Oncology, Madamin Karataev was appointed a Director of the National Center for Phthisiology, and Sultan Abdykadyrov — Director of the Department of Disease Prevention and Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance,» the ministry reported.