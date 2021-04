Former Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev was appointed the head of the National Center for Phthisiology. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to Madamin Karataev, the appointment order was signed by the Minister of Health and Social Development.

«I assumed duties today,» he said.

Madamin Karataev was relieved of the post of the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development in March.