Uzbekistan’s scientists develop drug against COVID-19

The Uzbek-Chinese drug Rutan, created by the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of Uzbekistan on the basis of the plant Rhus coriaria Totum (tanner’s sumac), is the only effective drug against coronavirus. Press service of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Uzbekistan reported.

«Additional research has been carried out together with scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as a result of which it has been established that Rutan is the only effective drug against SARS-CoV-2 virus,» the press service informs.

According to it, the antiviral drug has antioxidant and antihypoxic effects. It suppresses the enzyme systems of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and prevents development of a cytokine storm.

Based on randomized clinical trials of Rutan, it was approved for use in treatment of COVID-19. Depending on the dosage, it can be used in treatment of various forms of the virus and pneumonia.

Rutan is an absolutely safe drug and increases resistance of the infected with coronavirus to oxygen deficiency. Specialists and doctors are invited to familiarize themselves with the molecular mechanism of the drug’s effect, as well as its effect on the immune system on the website of the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan.
