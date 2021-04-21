Sadyr Japarov calls protests against casinos ‘black PR’

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a statement on the bill on gambling establishments. It was sent out by the press service of the head of state.

Sadyr Japarov decided to speak out on the draft law on «specialized administrative district in the territory of Issyk-Kul region, including a tourist and entertainment complex» adopted by the Parliament in the first reading.

«The casinos will be opened not for citizens of Kyrgyzstan, but only for foreigners and tourists. The law prohibits Kyrgyzstanis from visiting casinos and gambling. The deputies support it correctly. Would it be bad if tourists’ money stayed in Kyrgyzstan? This practice is common in many countries, including neighboring ones. Some short-sighted deputies — populists are doing black PR against the deputies who support this bill,» the head of state said.