Members of Parliament approve bill on opening of casinos in first reading

Parliament members supported a bill on opening of casinos in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan in the first reading.

Earlier, MP Torobai Zulpukarov asked to cancel the results of the previous voting and repeat it. However, his offer did not pass.

As a result, the bill was approved in the first reading. At least 68 deputies voted for it, 23 — against.

Ex-speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and Baktybek Turusbekov proposed to resume the work of casinos and bookmakers’ offices in Kyrgyzstan. Deputies note: gambling houses are needed, but only in a specialized administrative district and exclusively for foreigners. The zone will be closed for local citizens.

Gambling activities, work of sweepstakes and bookmaker’s offices have been banned in Kyrgyzstan since 2015.