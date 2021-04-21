15:58
USD 84.80
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.12
English

Members of Parliament approve bill on opening of casinos in first reading

Parliament members supported a bill on opening of casinos in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan in the first reading.

Earlier, MP Torobai Zulpukarov asked to cancel the results of the previous voting and repeat it. However, his offer did not pass.

As a result, the bill was approved in the first reading. At least 68 deputies voted for it, 23 — against.

Ex-speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and Baktybek Turusbekov proposed to resume the work of casinos and bookmakers’ offices in Kyrgyzstan. Deputies note: gambling houses are needed, but only in a specialized administrative district and exclusively for foreigners. The zone will be closed for local citizens.

Gambling activities, work of sweepstakes and bookmaker’s offices have been banned in Kyrgyzstan since 2015.
link: https://24.kg/english/191002/
views: 71
Print
Related
Rally against casinos held near White House in Bishkek
Government supports opening of casinos in Kyrgyzstan
Not only money, but also children gambled away in illegal casinos in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end
21 April, Wednesday
15:42
Oil refinery plant to be launched in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan Oil refinery plant to be launched in Batken region of K...
15:32
Members of Parliament approve bill on opening of casinos in first reading
15:27
Lawyers demand to punish investigating judge
15:16
Criminal investigators and their accomplice detained for bribe extortion
14:57
Over 100 Kyrgyzstanis get two doses of coronavirus vaccine