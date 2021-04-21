12:56
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 142.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 844,980 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 142,642,783 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,792,110), India (15,321,089), Brazil (14,043,076), Russia (4,665,553), Germany (3,198,534), Italy (3,891,063), Spain (3,428,354), France (5,401,305), Turkey (4,384,624), Columbia (2,684,101) and Great Britain (4,408,644).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 81,700,000. The figure grew by 427,075 for 24 hours.

At least 3,041,753 people died from the virus (growth by 11,942 people for 24 hours), including 568,461 people — in the USA, 378,003— in Brazil, 180,530— in India, 117,633 — in Italy, 127,557— in the UK, and 213,048— in Mexico.

At least 92,626 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 346,836 cases — in Kazakhstan, 87,225— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
