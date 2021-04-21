WHO extends state of global health emergency for three months

The World Health Organization has decided to extend the state of global health emergency over COVID-19 for three months. TASS reported with reference to the WHO Emergency Committee.

The committee noted that the WHO Director-General decided that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to represent a public health emergency of international concern. «He agreed with the committee’s recommendation,» the statement says.

The experts concluded that the pandemic «continues to constitutepublic health emergency of international concern and continues to negatively affect the health of the world’s population.»

The risk of spread of the disease and its impact on international transport require a coordinated response.

In addition, the committee recommended not to require proof of coronavirus vaccination as a condition of entry. It argued that the evidence for effectiveness of vaccines in reducing transmission is still limited. The WHO committee also recalled the inequality in distribution of the vaccines in the world.

«The states parties are strongly encouraged to acknowledge the potential for requirements of proof of vaccination to deepen inequities and promote differential freedom of movement,» the committee stated.

The next meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee is scheduled to be held in three months.