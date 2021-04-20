Laboratory for manufacture of synthetic drugs discovered in Kyrgyzstan

A criminal group was identified in Kyrgyzstan that specializes in manufacture of mephedrone, a drug of synthetic origin. The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It was established that under the leadership of a citizen, a drug laboratory for continuous production of drugs was organized and a sales channel was established among young people.

In the course of special operation, the process of production of synthetic drugs was documented, and the man was arrested while trying to sell them on an especially large scale.

He was placed in the pre-trial detention center 1 for two months.

An investigation is underway.

The cost of a gram of mephedrone in Bishkek and Chui region is about 5,000-6,000 soms. Its consumption negatively affects the nervous system with inevitable consequences for human life and health.