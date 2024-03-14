MP accuses Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan of links with criminal world

MP Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu expressed dissatisfaction with the work of Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev at a meeting of Parliament.

He called him a «black surgeon» and said that the head of the Health Ministry has connections with an organized crime group.

«Do you know that the minister has the nickname «black surgeon»? At one time he operated on Rysbek Akmatbaev and other organized crime group members at his home. I’ll give a hint to the chairman of the State Committee for National Security: this minister has connections with the organized crime group. How many operations did he perform unofficially?! And such a person is now the Minister of Health. It’s shameful! Alymkadyr Beishenaliev had been deceiving the President for a year and made poisonous aconite. Now he is deceiving the people, and the death rate has increased. We need to take action,» the MP said.

According to Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu, there is a complete mess in the Ministry of Health.

«It is necessary to consider the position of the minister. He misleads people,» he concluded.