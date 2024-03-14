15:55
USD 89.49
EUR 97.78
RUB 0.98
English

MP accuses Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan of links with criminal world

MP Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu expressed dissatisfaction with the work of Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev at a meeting of Parliament.

He called him a «black surgeon» and said that the head of the Health Ministry has connections with an organized crime group.

«Do you know that the minister has the nickname «black surgeon»? At one time he operated on Rysbek Akmatbaev and other organized crime group members at his home. I’ll give a hint to the chairman of the State Committee for National Security: this minister has connections with the organized crime group. How many operations did he perform unofficially?! And such a person is now the Minister of Health. It’s shameful! Alymkadyr Beishenaliev had been deceiving the President for a year and made poisonous aconite. Now he is deceiving the people, and the death rate has increased. We need to take action,» the MP said.

According to Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu, there is a complete mess in the Ministry of Health.

«It is necessary to consider the position of the minister. He misleads people,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/289020/
views: 97
Print
Related
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated against COVID-19
Aizhamal Shambetova appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary committee approves candidacies of Health and Labor Ministers
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev becomes Acting Minister of Health
Case against Alymkadyr Beishenaliev: Advisor to ex-Health Minister acquitted
All criminal cases against Alymkadyr Beishenaliev terminated
Gulnara Baatyrova appointed Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary committee approves Gulnara Baatyrova as Health Minister
Former member of CEC becomes acting Minister of Health
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev released from position as head of Health Ministry
Popular
Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs
U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able to provide assistance U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able to provide assistance
Employees of Promzona nightclub in Bishkek suspected of drug sale Employees of Promzona nightclub in Bishkek suspected of drug sale
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
14 March, Thursday
15:15
MP accuses Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan of links with criminal world MP accuses Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan of links with...
14:56
Number of private gas boiler houses increased in Bishkek
14:41
Kyrgyzstan moves one position up in Human Development Index
14:29
Gas infrastructure coverage in Kyrgyzstan reaches 40 percent
14:14
President comments on meetings with Raiymbek Matraimov and Kamchi Kolbaev