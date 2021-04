The Park of Health in Bishkek now has an «Alley of Journalists». Representatives of the media and press services planted trees along a jogging track there.

The journalists planted linden saplings. Representatives of Kaktus.media, Govori TV, 24.kg and other journalists, press services participated in the event.

As the head of City Parks municipal enterprise Kalicha Umuralieva explained, a site for planting trees can be allocated in the park for each organization. «We will advise you which saplings to choose and at what time it is better to plant them. At this time, it is better to plant birches or lindens, they take root well,» she added.

The irrigation system has not yet been established in the park, but the head of the enterprise assured that its employees would water the young saplings.