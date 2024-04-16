17:29
Returned territory of Ataturk Park to be used as recreation area

The returned territory of Ataturk Park will be used as a recreation area. Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced at a press conference.

According to him, it is planned to plant trees and shrubs there and create conditions for recreation of citizens and guests of the capital.

Earlier, the mayor reported that 124 previously issued decisions of executive bodies of local authorities on 198 objects had been canceled.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev signed a resolution approving the boundaries of the Ataturk Park with an area of 107 hectares within the boundaries established by the resolution of the Bishkek City State Administration «On assigning the territories of the park «50 years of the USSR» to the city association of parks and recreation areas for current maintenance and improvement» No. 225 dated June 25, 1992.

Thus, 43 hectares of land allocated for construction must be returned to the park.

At the same time, the Municipal Property Management Department, the Land Use Control Department and the administration of Oktyabrsky district were instructed to take measures to return the park’s land plots within the boundaries approved by the 1992 decree and to dismantle real estate objects illegally built on the park’s territory.

Deputy of the Parliament Dastan Bekeshev said that houses on the territory of Ataturk Park will not be demolished.

The park was founded in 1957-1958 and served as an arboretum of the Botanical Garden of the Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz SSR. In 1962, the arboretum was transferred to the city executive committee, and in 1967 it was renamed into Druzhba (Friendship) Culture and Recreation Park. It received its current name in 1995. In the 1990s, a part of the park began to be built up with various housing. Construction peaked in the 2000s, when the park was mentioned in various scandals related to the sale of land to top Kyrgyz officials or their relatives for individual housing construction.
