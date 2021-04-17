Rally of medical workers: Artem Novikov promises to solve problems

Medical workers who held a rally in Bishkek met with the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov. Press service of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Medical workers told about problematic issues related to payment of compensations from the state due to infection with coronavirus while performing official duties, low salaries, and issues of guaranteeing protection and safety.

Artem Novikov noted that a special commission has been working on the issue of payment of compensations to medical workers.

«We will hold a meeting of medical workers, representatives of the ministry, members of the compensation payment commission at the Health Ministry, during which we will study in detail all problematic issues. For our part, we will make every effort to speed up resolution of compensation payments issues. The Ministry of Economy will make calculations regarding increase in the basic salaries of medical workers. We will proceed from the real capabilities of the state,» he said.

Earlier it was reported that medical workers from Bishkek and Chui region held a rally in front of the Parliament building. More than 100 doctors turn to the president and demand payment of the promised compensation in the amount of 200,000 soms for work in the red zones. In addition, they ask the authorities to increase salaries.