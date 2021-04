Medical workers from Bishkek and Chui region hold a rally at the building of the Parliament in the capital. More than 100 doctors turn to the president and demand payment of the promised compensation in the amount of 200,000 soms for work in red zones during the coronavirus pandemic.

A healthcare lawyer Nuraly Aidarov said that medical workers from other regions of Kyrgyzstan plan to hold similar protests.

«Our main request is to consider applications for compensation as soon as possible, because these health workers submitted their applications last year,» he said.