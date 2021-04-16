20:11
Sadyr Japarov discusses work of RKDF with its chairman

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Aziz Aaliev, Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF). Press service of the head of state reported.

The current activities and priority plans of the fund for 2021 were discussed, information was provided on the volume of project financing and issuance of concessional loans in 2020.

According to Aziz Aaliev, following the results of last year, the Fund approved 475 projects worth $ 53.6 million, at least 83.5 percent of them — in the regions of the country.

Since the beginning of its work, RKDF has approved 2,926 projects for $ 434 million.

Aziz Aaliev said that in 2020 RKDF developed programs to support cluster initiatives in agriculture, three packages of anti-crisis measures for small and medium-sized businesses. Concessional financing has been approved for companies whose activities are aimed at prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection.

It was noted that 54 percent of funding was allocated for projects in the field of production, agro-industrial complex and processing of agricultural products.

The head of state emphasized that since its creation, the RKDF has made a significant contribution to the development of the country’s economy, becoming an important tool in the integration process of Kyrgyzstan into the Eurasian Economic Union. He noted the importance of even distribution of credit resources in all regions of the country, expansion of financing for projects aimed at introduction of advanced digital technologies.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that the activities of the RKDF should be focused on expanding the sphere of production and the agro-industrial complex in 2021.

Most of the concessional loans should be directed to support export-oriented enterprises and cluster projects. The President noted the existing demand for som resources on the part of entrepreneurs, saying that support for the real sector is one of the priorities in the current economic conditions. He also stressed the particular importance of strengthening funding for projects that contribute to creation of new jobs in remote regions of the country.
