Cabinet approves protocol on agreement on Russian–Kyrgyz Development Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved a protocol on the application of Article 6 of the agreement on the Russian—Kyrgyz Development Fund. The relevant resolution was adopted as part of the completion of domestic state procedures.

The document concerns a protocol between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of the Russian Federation, signed in Bishkek on November 7, 2025. It relates to the implementation of the November 24, 2014 agreement on the operation of the Russian—Kyrgyz Development Fund.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the Russian side of the completion of all necessary domestic procedures required for the protocol to enter into force.

The resolution also stipulates that state social security contributions paid by the Fund between 2014 and 2017 are voluntary in nature and are not subject to reimbursement.

The document will enter into force seven days after adoption.