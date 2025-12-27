14:08
USD 87.43
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.12
English

Cabinet approves protocol on agreement on Russian–Kyrgyz Development Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved a protocol on the application of Article 6 of the agreement on the Russian—Kyrgyz Development Fund. The relevant resolution was adopted as part of the completion of domestic state procedures.

The document concerns a protocol between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of the Russian Federation, signed in Bishkek on November 7, 2025. It relates to the implementation of the November 24, 2014 agreement on the operation of the Russian—Kyrgyz Development Fund.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the Russian side of the completion of all necessary domestic procedures required for the protocol to enter into force.

The resolution also stipulates that state social security contributions paid by the Fund between 2014 and 2017 are voluntary in nature and are not subject to reimbursement.

The document will enter into force seven days after adoption.
link: https://24.kg/english/356351/
views: 108
Print
Related
RKDF to allocate $95 million for new projects in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
First commercial data processing center launched in Kyrgyzstan
RKDF invests 37 million in garment industry of Kyrgyzstan
What projects financed by RKDF to be implemented in 2024
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund tells what projects are financed first and why
RKDF to invest $15 million in small and medium-sized businesses
RKDF to provide loans below National Bank rate
First Children's Cardiac Surgery Center opened in Kyrgyzstan
RKDF assets frozen in Europe: Details revealed
RKDF to allocate $630 million to finance new projects
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024
Flight cancellations and delays at Manas Airport to end in January 2026 Flight cancellations and delays at Manas Airport to end in January 2026
Kyrgyzstan to undergo large-scale transformations in next 5 years – Kasymaliev Kyrgyzstan to undergo large-scale transformations in next 5 years – Kasymaliev
Over 6,000 consumers to be disconnected for electricity debt in Bishkek Over 6,000 consumers to be disconnected for electricity debt in Bishkek
27 December, Saturday
13:44
Balykchy resident arrested for distribution of extremist materials Balykchy resident arrested for distribution of extremis...
13:37
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
13:34
Bishkek residents invited to another open-air music evening
13:30
Cabinet approves protocol on agreement on Russian–Kyrgyz Development Fund
13:24
Part of Bishkek left without cold water