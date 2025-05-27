RKDF to allocate $95 million for new projects in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) plans to allocate about $95 million for the implementation of new projects in 2025. It was announced at the last meeting of the RKDF Council.

The approved projects include the creation of industrial cooperation and platforms for Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, support for the sugar industry and strengthening trade between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The fund’s total budget for this year provides for financing of Kyrgyzstan’s economy in the amount of about $150 million.

Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation with the RKDF for the country’s economic growth, especially in the context of implementing initiatives on creation of new industrial enterprises.

«At least 102 industrial enterprises were opened in 2024, and another 128 are planned to be launched this year. In this regard, RKDF remains a key partner for us in financing strategically important projects,» he noted.