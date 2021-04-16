18:40
USD 84.78
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan interested in attraction of Armenian companies to market

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. Press service of the Parliament reported.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of development of friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. The Speaker of the Parliament stated that the trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia is not developing very actively so far. At the same time, he noted the high potential of the two countries for the stable growth of mutual trade within the EAEU.

At the same time, the Kyrgyz side expressed interest in attraction of Armenian companies in the field of tourism to its market.

«All sectors of the economy of Kyrgyzstan are open without restrictions for implementation of investment projects, the government has created all the necessary conditions for investors,» Talant Mamytov assured.

At the end of the meeting, the speakers of the two countries stressed the need to deepen ties in the field of economy, culture and in a number of other areas of mutual interest.

Delegation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in a meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.
link: https://24.kg/english/190461/
views: 60
Print
Related
Talant Mamytov discusses cooperation with Uzbekistan with Tanzila Narbaeva
Talant Mamytov meets with head of Federation Council of Russia
IPA CIS observers to monitor referendum in Kyrgyzstan
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan
CIS to create center for money laundering, terrorist financing risks assessment
Minsk to host next meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Government
Talant Mamytov: Effects of pandemic are the worst in the last 10 years
CIS Executive Committee highly appreciates Kyrgyzstan’s contribution
Presidential elections: IPA CIS to send observers
Best CIS Student 2020 title awarded to 24 Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement
16 April, Friday
18:33
USA disappointed at release of organized crime boss Raimbek Matraimov USA disappointed at release of organized crime boss Rai...
18:22
Suspect in abduction of girl for marriage in center of Bishkek detained
18:17
Kyrgyzstan interested in attraction of Armenian companies to market
18:12
Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures introduced at Manas airport
17:59
Talant Mamytov discusses cooperation with Uzbekistan with Tanzila Narbaeva