Kyrgyzstan interested in attraction of Armenian companies to market

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. Press service of the Parliament reported.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of development of friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. The Speaker of the Parliament stated that the trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia is not developing very actively so far. At the same time, he noted the high potential of the two countries for the stable growth of mutual trade within the EAEU.

At the same time, the Kyrgyz side expressed interest in attraction of Armenian companies in the field of tourism to its market.

«All sectors of the economy of Kyrgyzstan are open without restrictions for implementation of investment projects, the government has created all the necessary conditions for investors,» Talant Mamytov assured.

At the end of the meeting, the speakers of the two countries stressed the need to deepen ties in the field of economy, culture and in a number of other areas of mutual interest.

Delegation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in a meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.