Increase in COVID-19 incidence caused by elections, Health Minister believes

There is an increase in incidence of COVID-19 due to elections to local councils. Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a press conference.

According to him, many candidates gathered people, but at the same time they did not comply with sanitary and epidemiological standards.

«The result is that the number of patients is growing every day. This was also the case in October last year. The second wave was the consequence of the parliamentary elections. But doctors were able to stop it,» he said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that if previously an average of 50 cases were registered mainly in Bishkek, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions, there are cases in all regions now.

«And the number will grow, the carriers who participated in the elections walk among the people. They have no clinical manifestations, they do not consider themselves sick and do not comply with sanitary and hygienic standards and infect others,» he said.
