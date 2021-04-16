15:38
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 138.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 794,982 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 138,851,279 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,495,164), India (14,074,564), Brazil (13,746,681), Russia (4,622,464), Germany (3,110,252), Italy (3,826,156), Spain (3,396,685), France (5,248,853), Turkey (4,086,957), Columbia (2,602,719) and Great Britain (4,396,096).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 79,000,000. The figure grew by 426,024 for 24 hours.

At least 2,984,413 people died from the virus (growth by 12,874 people for 24 hours), including 565,283 people — in the USA, 365,444— in Brazil, 173,123— in India, 115,937 — in Italy, 127,438— in the UK, and 211,213— in Mexico.

At least 91,374 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 333,046 cases — in Kazakhstan, 85,730— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
