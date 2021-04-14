Corruption, Koi-Tash events: Expert examination of Atambaev commissioned

Trial against former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambaev continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The main defendant was again not taken to court. It is known that several other defendants are ill.

According to Kunduz Zholdubaeva, judge Aziret Mederov ordered to carry out a forensic medical examination of Almazbek Atambayev.

«The examination should determine the state of health of the former head of state, as well as whether he will be able to participate in the trial. The trial has been suspended pending a conclusion,» she said.

Earlier, the court combined criminal cases. In particular, the prosecutors asked to combine the cases on illegal enrichment, where a former deputy of Parliament Askarbek Shadiev is also a defendant, as well as an episode with money laundering. The case is related to Subihi Parhati. In 2017, according to the investigation, Almazbek Atambayev received 54 million soms from him for sale of Forum LLC.