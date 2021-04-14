Two orphans get land plots in Ton district

Orphans received land plots in Ton district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

According to it, two orphans received 15 ares of land each for housing construction in Kol-Tor rural area.

According to the law, housing or land plots are provided to orphans, as well as children left without parental care out of turn.

To protect their rights, the prosecutor’s office of Ton district introduced an act of the prosecutor’s response to the name of the head of the state administration of the district.

State acts on the right of private property have been received for the land plots.