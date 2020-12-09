Omurbek Tekebayev: Draft bill on referendum passed in violation of procedures

The bill on referendum was passed in violation of the procedures. Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Tekebayev stated at a parliamentary session.

He noted that such bills must pass all the procedures, including to have a conclusion of the government.

«This bill did not pass. It must be initiated and adopted by a majority vote; procedures are violated. There is a right not to accept the results of the referendum. The Law on Referendum contains a list of issues submitted to a general voting. These issues are not among them,» Omurbek Tekebayev said.

According to the deputy, the content of the bill itself is also incomprehensible.

«The bill says of holding a referendum to determine the state structure. What do we want to change? Are we going to become a federation or a confederation? The question is raised on determining the form of government. There is no such a form as presidential and parliamentary. There is only a monarchy and a republic. Nobody will recognize such a referendum,» the politician said.

Omurbek Tekebayev believes that «none of the above» option should be present in the voting form for the referendum.

«The point is not in the parliamentary or presidential form, but in us. Sadyr Japarov, when he was in prison, wrote a letter where he said that even the head of rural administration should be appointed by the president. There is an opinion about return to the 1993 Constitution, where there was a mixed system. Why do not we raise this question? There are questions that are not submitted to the people’s choice, but are resolved in offices and only then submitted for a nationwide discussion. At one time, Hitler was also endowed with the status of Fuhrer by the majority of votes,» Omurbek Tekebayev said.

Today the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a draft bill on a referendum in the first reading.