Bishkek to host “Tango. Waltz. Romance” charity concert

The Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek will host a charity concert «Tango. Waltz. Romance.»

Igor Vorontsov, SOL’TADOS quintet and ELEGANT show ballet will present a special program for the sophisticated and discerning audience.

The organizer of the concert is Humanitarian and Cultural Initiatives Foundation.

Tickets can be bought at the box office of the Philharmonic Hall (+996312614015) and on the website ticket.kg. Booking and delivery of tickets by phone +996555914028.

Part of the collected funds from the concert will be donated to Help the Children — SKD public charitable foundation, which provides assistance to children suffering from cancer, hematological and immunological diseases and their families.

24.kg news agency is the media partner of the event.