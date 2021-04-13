Bishkek to host “Tango. Waltz. Romance” charity concert

The Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek will host a charity concert «Tango. Waltz. Romance.»
Igor Vorontsov, SOL’TADOS quintet and ELEGANT show ballet will present a special program for the sophisticated and discerning audience.
The organizer of the concert is Humanitarian and Cultural Initiatives Foundation.
Tickets can be bought at the box office of the Philharmonic Hall (+996312614015) and on the website ticket.kg. Booking and delivery of tickets by phone +996555914028.
24.kg news agency is the media partner of the event.