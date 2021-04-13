12:42
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on start of Ramadan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated the Kyrgyzstanis on start of the holy month of Ramadan. Press service of the head of state reported.

«Ramadan is one of the holy months in the Islamic world. The holy book for the Muslims — the Koran was sent down this month. Every Muslim is ordered to fast. Fasting strengthens the faith of a Muslim, disciplines and teaches to abide by the orders of the Almighty,» the President said.

Ramadan is a month not only for strengthening health, but also for cleansing the spiritual world of a person, mercy, forgiveness and abstinence from sins, it teaches indulgence and tolerance.

Sadyr Japarov

«Fasting is not just abstaining from eating and drinking, but also abstaining from bad words and thoughts, gossips, slander, and backbiting. Fasting in the month of Ramadan helps to strengthen kinship and friendship. Therefore, on these days, through doing good deeds, we help those in need. This month is also filled with moments when the Almighty accepts pure thoughts, desires, prayers addressed to him,» the congratulatory message says.

«May the Almighty grant every family happiness, prosperity, joy and harmony, and may bring peace, stability, abundance and development to our country,» Sadyr Japarov said.
