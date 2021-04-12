10:43
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Police launch pre-trial proceedings on bribery of voters

Pre-trial proceedings were launched based on a report on possible bribery of voters by agitators of NDPK party. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reports.

The Pervomaisky District Department of Internal Affairs of the capital received a message yesterday that a person was handing out 1,000 soms to those who voted for this party near the polling station 1208, located in the building of the school 29. Documentation team of the Internal Affairs Department arrived and found a Ravon car near the school. Two citizens were also detained there.

The party’s campaigning materials were found during inspection of the car. During the personal search of a citizen and in the back seat of the car, police officers found a brown purse with 18,790 soms, $ 202 and 400 Russian rubles, a driver’s license and a passport. In addition, two receipts of transfer of money and bank cards were found.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under article 192 (Bribery of voters) of the Criminal Code. The citizens were taken to the Internal Affairs Department for further investigative actions.
link: https://24.kg/english/189727/
views: 24
Print
Related
Preliminary composition of Bishkek City Council and Osh City Council
Election results: Observers register 101 violations
Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building
Election results: Reforma party to demand recounting of votes
Local elections: Three parties overcome 7 percent threshold in Osh
Interior Ministry: No serious crimes registered during elections
Election results: Six parties enter Bishkek City Council as of 21.00
Local elections: Three parties enter Osh City Council
Local elections: Four parties overcome threshold of 7 percent
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
12 April, Monday
10:37
Police launch pre-trial proceedings on bribery of voters Police launch pre-trial proceedings on bribery of vote...
10:09
Preliminary composition of Bishkek City Council and Osh City Council
09:37
Election results: Observers register 101 violations
11 April, Sunday
23:39
Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building
23:31
Election results: Reforma party to demand recounting of votes
23:19
Local elections: Three parties overcome 7 percent threshold in Osh
23:12
Interior Ministry: No serious crimes registered during elections
23:04
Election results: Six parties enter Bishkek City Council as of 21.00