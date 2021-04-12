Police launch pre-trial proceedings on bribery of voters

Pre-trial proceedings were launched based on a report on possible bribery of voters by agitators of NDPK party. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reports.

The Pervomaisky District Department of Internal Affairs of the capital received a message yesterday that a person was handing out 1,000 soms to those who voted for this party near the polling station 1208, located in the building of the school 29. Documentation team of the Internal Affairs Department arrived and found a Ravon car near the school. Two citizens were also detained there.

The party’s campaigning materials were found during inspection of the car. During the personal search of a citizen and in the back seat of the car, police officers found a brown purse with 18,790 soms, $ 202 and 400 Russian rubles, a driver’s license and a passport. In addition, two receipts of transfer of money and bank cards were found.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under article 192 (Bribery of voters) of the Criminal Code. The citizens were taken to the Internal Affairs Department for further investigative actions.