Local elections: Suspect in bribery of voters detained in Bishkek

Observers monitoring elections to local councils and referendum noticed a suspicious person at PEC No. 1308 in Bishkek and called the police. A reader told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, observers said that the man had been staying at the polling station without documents since early in the morning. They caught him handing out money to voters and handed him over to law enforcement officers.

The suspect was taken to the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district. The fact was registered.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan elect 796 deputies of 28 city councils and 7,560 deputies of 420 rural councils today.
