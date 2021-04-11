14:55
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Aizada’s murder: Accomplices in kidnapping of girl taken into custody

Previously detained accomplices in abduction of Aizada Kanatbekova were taken into custody until the end of investigation. The Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision on measure of restraint in form of arrest of the suspects was made by the Sverdlovsky District Court.

Charges were brought against four accomplices in the abduction. Zamirbek Tenizbaev, who strangled the girl, committed suicide.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

Rallies against violence were held in Bishkek and Osh cities.
link: https://24.kg/english/189595/
views: 64
Print
Related
Aizada’s murder: Head of Bishkek Internal Affairs Department dismissed
Aizada’s murder: UN calls on to timely respond to bride kidnaping cases
Aizada’s murder: Civil activists demand to start police reform
Aizada’s murder: Two more suspects in kidnapping detained
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Accomplice in abduction arrested
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Sadyr Japarov comments on crime
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Prime Minister comes out to protesters
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
11 April, Sunday
14:45
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 2...
14:42
208 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 90,227 in total
14:38
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan votes in elections and referendum
14:34
Aizada’s murder: Accomplices in kidnapping of girl taken into custody
14:21
Highest turnout in local elections - in south of Kyrgyzstan