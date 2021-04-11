Aizada’s murder: Accomplices in kidnapping of girl taken into custody

Previously detained accomplices in abduction of Aizada Kanatbekova were taken into custody until the end of investigation. The Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision on measure of restraint in form of arrest of the suspects was made by the Sverdlovsky District Court.

Charges were brought against four accomplices in the abduction. Zamirbek Tenizbaev, who strangled the girl, committed suicide.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

Rallies against violence were held in Bishkek and Osh cities.