Investigators of the criminal police of Bishkek detained a suspect who attacked a girl with a knife the night before. The Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

A 44-year-old man was taken to the investigation service and placed in the temporary detention facility.

«When examining the scene, the investigators found and seized material evidence — a knife,» the police department said.

The girl applied to the Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek with a statement, asking to take action against an unknown person who stabbed her in the right shoulder and wrist at about 00.30 on Sukhe-Bator Street.