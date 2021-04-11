Local elections: Over 17,000 citizens vote outside polling stations

At least 17,099 citizens out of those included in the list for voting outside the polling stations have actually voted. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan announced.

About 19,298 applications were received for voting outside the polling stations in the elections of deputies of local councils and the referendum.

The voter list for voting at home includes citizens who, due to health condition or disability, cannot come to the polling station, as well as voters who are in hospitals, in places of detention, temporarily living in places located in remote and hard-to-reach areas, in areas of distant-pasture animal husbandry.

Last night, a number of parties demanded to cancel the voting results outside the polling stations in Bishkek and Osh due to massive violations. According to preliminary data, the voting results were canceled at six mobile PECs in Bishkek; pre-trial proceedings were started on eight facts of interference of employees of municipal territorial administrations in the electoral process.