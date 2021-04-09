17:18
Referendum: CEC of Kyrgyzstan publishes draft Constitution in Braille

Draft Constitution with transitional provisions in Braille was released for voters with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the country reports.

The project was implemented by the CEC with the support of the OSCE Programme Office in the framework of ensuring the electoral rights of people with disabilities.

All the copies were distributed among organizations working with PWDs.

The CEC on a regular basis carries out all the necessary organizational measures to ensure electoral rights and expand participation of people with disabilities in the political life of society; informing voters with disabilities in special formats is a constant practice. Publication of newsletters in Braille has been practiced since 2015.

In addition, during organization and holding of the referendum scheduled for April 11, in order to inform the referendum participants, the CEC of the Kyrgyz Republic published the draft Constitution in Erkin-Too newspaper with circulation of 1,100 copies.

The electronic version is published on the official website of the CEC.
