14-year-old teenager mortally wounds himself with angle grinder

A 14-year-old teenager killed himself with an angle grinder in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident took place on April 6 in Ak-Ordo-3 residential area. The boy wounded himself in the neck with an electric angle grinder. As a result, he died at the scene.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under article 136 (Incitement to suicide) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. All the necessary forensic medical examinations were commissioned.