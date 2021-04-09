14:12
USD 84.80
EUR 100.73
RUB 1.10
English

14-year-old teenager mortally wounds himself with angle grinder

A 14-year-old teenager killed himself with an angle grinder in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident took place on April 6 in Ak-Ordo-3 residential area. The boy wounded himself in the neck with an electric angle grinder. As a result, he died at the scene.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under article 136 (Incitement to suicide) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. All the necessary forensic medical examinations were commissioned.
link: https://24.kg/english/189367/
views: 119
Print
Related
Teenager hangs himself in Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan
14-year-old schoolgirl commits suicide in sports hall in Sokuluk district
Public Council of Interior Ministry raises family violence, suicides issue
Kyrgyzstani found hanged at deserted hotel in Phuket
Young woman commits suicide in Alai district
Man strangles wife, poisons himself in Tyup district
Soldier of Interior Ministry troops commits suicide in Bishkek
Eight-year-old girl commits suicide in Uzgen district
Number of suicides among minors grows one and a half times in Kyrgyzstan
Girl dies after jumping off Sulaiman-Too mountain in Osh city
Popular
Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU
Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan
Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy
Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran
9 April, Friday
14:10
PM discusses work of Torugart, Irkeshtam checkpoint with Ambassador of China PM discusses work of Torugart, Irkeshtam checkpoint wit...
14:00
Lie and manipulation: Ravshan Dzheenbekov about case against his sister
13:12
Preparations for third wave of COVID-19 in progress in Bishkek
12:56
14-year-old teenager mortally wounds himself with angle grinder
12:27
Father kidnaps his daughter in Bishkek