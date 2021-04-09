Aizada’s murder: Civil activists demand to start police reform

Representatives of For Reforms and Results Civic Union say that the tragedy that claimed the life of Aizada Kanatbekova should force the authorities to immediately begin reforms of the law enforcement system and ensure the safety of women.

According to the human rights activists, law enforcement agencies were unable to respond quickly, effectively investigate, seek the inevitability of punishment and, most importantly, to provide physical protection to victims of violence.

The resources of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are often aimed at protecting the interests of political groups, and personnel policy leads to washing out of professionals. From statement of For Reforms and Results Civic Union

The organization notes that women and girls become the most vulnerable. At least 215 pre-trial proceedings were registered in Kyrgyzstan under Article 175 of the Criminal Code (abduction of a person for coercion into marriage) alone in 2020. Only 13 of them reached the trial.

«At least 88.1 percent of women abducted for marriage did not contact the police. And those who decided to take such a step faced misunderstanding and inaction on the part of those in police uniform. A similar situation is also observed on other violent crimes in which women are victims. One of the reasons is the prejudice of many police officers towards reports of abduction of women and incidents of violence. This attitude of law enforcement agencies directly affects the response — signals of violence and abduction of women are not taken seriously. The system remains indifferent until the irreparable happens,» the activists stress.

Aizada’s case must be investigated. In particular, the responsibility of officials in the police and other services, up to the leadership, must be determined.

The Civic Union proposes, in addition to the traditional 102 service, to use new technological solutions, in particular, a mobile application that will allow the victim to ask for help without being noticed by the attacker, and the system — to determine her location.

«Prevention must stop being an empty slogan and become part of the daily effort to prevent new incidents of violence. The interests of victims require adoption of a concept and a government action plan with funds allocated for prevention. We stand in solidarity with the demand for a resolution of Stop Femicide campaign on systematic information and educational work to overcome gender stereotypes,» the statement reads.

Activists advocate for appointment of a civilian minister in the system that will allow to prioritize the human rights issues and not the departmental interests. In the opinion of human rights activists, there should be women in the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova for forgiveness today at a press conference.