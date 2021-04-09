09:34
Aizada’s murder: Two more suspects in kidnapping detained

Criminal police officers detained two more suspects in abduction of Aizada Kanatbekova. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The whereabouts of the third and fourth accomplices in the crime have been identified. One suspect, 26-year-old T.K., was detained in Bishkek, and another suspect, 30-year-old N.O, — on the territory of Jalal-Abad region.

«Further investigative actions and operational-search measures continue within the framework of pre-trial proceedings. More detailed information will be provided later,» the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek said.

The girl was abducted on April 5. Video of the incident was posted on social media. She and her abductor were found dead two days later. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

Rallies against violence were held in Bishkek and Osh cities yesterday.
