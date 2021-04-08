Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim

Muslim believers are against the ala kachuu tradition. A theologian Kadyr Malikov posted on his Facebook page.

According to him, bride kidnapping, according to Islam, is a big sin and a grave crime.

«Islam prohibits those customs that infringe on the freedom, life, honor and dignity of another person. This is especially true of the custom ala kachuu — kidnapping of a girl and forcing her into marriage. Believing Muslims practicing their religion, being aware of the prohibition and sinfulness of this action before the Almighty, condemn this custom, which is contrary to the very spirit of Islam, Sharia. Therefore, the muftiyat previously banned the nikkah ceremony, considering it invalid. How many tragedies still have to happen for this obscurantism to become a thing of the past? The entire public should be irreconcilable to such crimes, so that such tragedies do not happen in the future,» Kadyr Malikov wrote.

He believes that the public should not remain indifferent, because anyone can face it tomorrow. «The solution to this problem can be reached not only through tougher punishment, but also through clarification and education of the young people, changing the mentality, correct understanding of national customs and traditions. I would like to express my deep condolences to the family and friends of Aizada Kanatbekova,» Kadyr Malikov said.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova for forgiveness today at a press conference.

The case also caused concern in the Parliament. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova said that people in Kyrgyzstan have ceased to live according to the norms of law and morality. She admitted that, being a deputy, she does not feel safe as a woman outside the Parliament.