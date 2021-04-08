Killed Aizada Kanatbekova to be buried in Balykchy

Funeral of Aizada Kanatbekova will take place today in Balykchy town, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Relatives of the deceased told 24.kg news agency.

According to her relative, the body is already being transported to her birthplace.

«We’ll bury her today. Relatives have no complaints against law enforcement officers. It is already useless to complain to someone, they cannot return Aizada. We will live. We have to live on. We have lost her,» he told.

The relative added that Aizada grew up without a father and was the only one in the family.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

Rallies against violence will be held in Bishkek and Osh cities today.