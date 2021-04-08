13:46
USD 84.79
EUR 100.18
RUB 1.11
English

Killed Aizada Kanatbekova to be buried in Balykchy

Funeral of Aizada Kanatbekova will take place today in Balykchy town, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Relatives of the deceased told 24.kg news agency.

According to her relative, the body is already being transported to her birthplace.

«We’ll bury her today. Relatives have no complaints against law enforcement officers. It is already useless to complain to someone, they cannot return Aizada. We will live. We have to live on. We have lost her,» he told.

The relative added that Aizada grew up without a father and was the only one in the family.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

Rallies against violence will be held in Bishkek and Osh cities today.
link: https://24.kg/english/189181/
views: 111
Print
Related
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Kidnapper was tried
Aizada's murder: Head of Internal Affairs Department asks for forgiveness
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Prime Minister comments on crime
Bishkek and Osh to host rallies against violence today
Suspect in abduction of girl for marriage detained in Bishkek
Bride kidnapping: 17-year-old girl abducted from lyceum in Chui region
Bride kidnapping in Bishkek: Suspect placed in pretrial detention center
Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Student abducts girl for marriage in Osh, court takes him into custody
Abductors of 20-year-old girl arrested in Osh city
Popular
Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU
Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan
Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy
Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran
8 April, Thursday
13:34
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Kidnapper was tried Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Kidnapper was tried
12:50
Killed Aizada Kanatbekova to be buried in Balykchy
12:37
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves two lines down in FIFA ranking
12:26
COVID-19: At least 183 new cases registered in Bishkek
12:19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 132.9 million people globally