Member of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Vladimir Zoloev won a gold medal at the Asia and Oceania Judo Championships.

He competed in the weight category up to 83 kilograms and had three fights, then reached the final.

In the fight for the first place, Vladimir Zoloev met with Moon-Jin Lee from South Korea.

Vladimir Zoloev became the first champion of Asia in the history of Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstani Kubanychbek Aibek uulu won a bronze medal at the Asia and Oceania Judo Championships.