Kubanychbek Aibek uulu wins bronze at Asia and Oceania Judo Championships

Kyrgyzstani Kubanychbek Aibek uulu won a bronze medal at the Asia and Oceania Judo Championships. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In the weight category up to 60 kilograms, Kubanychbek Aibek uulu met with Kemran Nurillaev from Uzbekistan and, defeating him by a perfect throw, took the third place at the Asia and Oceania Championship.

«The championships started at the Gazprom sports complex in Bishkek. Kubanychbek Aibek uulu met with Kemran Nurillaev. The Kyrgyzstani defeated the Uzbek and won a bronze medal,» the state agency reported.
