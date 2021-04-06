16:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 131.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 494,501 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 131,707,267 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (30,777,336), India (12,589,067), Brazil (13,013,601), Russia (4,538,101), Germany (2,902,309), Italy (3,678,944), Spain (3,311,325), France (4,893,971), Turkey (3,529,601), Columbia (2,456,409) and Great Britain (4,376,629).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 74,700,000. The figure grew by 342,269 for 24 hours.

At least 2,859,868 people died from the virus (growth by 7,406 people for 24 hours), including 555,403 people — in the USA, 332,752— in Brazil, 165,101— in India, 111,326 — in Italy, 127,106— in the UK, and 204,399— in Mexico.

At least 89,277 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 307,669 cases — in Kazakhstan, 83,802— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
