At least 37 schoolchildren have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of April. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Uluk-Bek Bekturganov announced at a briefing.

According to him, 117 cases were registered among school-age children (7-14 years old) in March. At least 74 cases were detected among preschool children in March, in April — 23.

The deputy minister added that weather conditions also contributed to increase in the incidence.