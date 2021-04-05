UNICEF purchases insulin and neurological drugs for Kyrgyzstan

UNICEF purchased insulin and neurological drugs for over 8 million soms through the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund. The organization reports.

According to it, the supply of neurological drugs consists of several drugs, including 1,400 packages of topiramate and 2,794 packages of levetiracetam. In addition, 17,000 doses of insulin, 500,000 insulin syringes, 230,000 test strips for determining glucose in blood and urine, and containers for used syringes were purchased.

These drugs are essential for treatment of children and adolescents with diabetes and neurological disorders. Despite difficulties with supply and procurement of medicines caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that they are available to these patients.

UNICEF noted that the drugs were purchased at the special request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic as part of support for responding to COVID-19 and eliminating the problem of shortages of essential drugs. The Ministry of Health and Social Development has confirmed the list of the most essential medicines for the country in accordance with national clinical protocols.